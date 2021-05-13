Greene tries to confront AOC, asks why she supports ‘terrorists and antifa’: report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tried to “aggressively confront” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, shouting questions about why the New York Democrat supports “terrorists and antifa,” according to a report.

Two reporters from the Washington Post said they witnessed the interaction outside the House chamber. The report said Greene yelled to Ocasio-Cortez, and the Democrat continued walking. Greene reportedly tried to catch up and continued to ask questions. Greene also brought up her desire to debate Ocasio-Cortez, the paper said. At one point, Greene reportedly shouted, “You don’t care about the American people.”

AOC HITS BIDEN OVER STATEMENT ON ISREAL’S RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF

Neither office responded to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking comment.

The Post reported that Ocasio-Cortez never stopped to talk, but at one point turned around to throw “her hands in the air in an exasperated motion.”

GRENELL SAYS SUSAN RICE IS THE ‘SHADOW PRESIDENT’

A spokeswoman from Ocasio-Cortez’s office told the paper that the office hopes “leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”

The statement mentioned an unnamed representative who moved her office. (Earlier this year, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., moved her office to be farther from Greene.)

Greene had been calling on Ocasio-Cortez to debate her for some time. Last month, she tweeted a photo of the two speaking on the House floor. She tweeted, “I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Post said that Greene addressed a small group of reporters shortly after and called Ocasio-Cortez a “chicken” who has no intention to debate the Green New Deal.

“These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic,” she said, according to the paper.