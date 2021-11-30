NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two outspoken Republican members of Congress took shots at each other on social media Tuesday, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., taking issue with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., for her reaction to another GOP firebrand, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

After Boebert was seen in a video likening Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who is Muslim, to a terrorist, Mace went on CNN and condemned Boebert’s remarks. Greene accused Mace of being aligned with Omar and other left-wing Democrats instead of her fellow Republicans.

ILHAN OMAR ACCUSES LAUREN BOEBERT OF FABRICATING ‘ANTI-MUSLIM’ STORY TOLD TO SUPPORTERS

“[email protected] is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort,” Greene tweeted Tuesday morning. “Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your out of your league.”

This prompted Mace to correct Greene’s use of “your” instead of “you’re,” as well as her premise that Mace is liberal and in favor of abortion rights.

“[W]hile I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan. What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little “league.”

Mace followed that with a more colorful tweet commenting on Greene’s post.

Fox News reached out to Boebert’s office for comment on the back and forth, which began with Greene coming to Boebert’s defense. They did not immediately respond.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RAISES EYEBROWS BY TOUTING ‘COMMON GROUND’ WITH NATION OF ISLAM

Greene had also retweeted a post calling for someone to challenge Mace in the Republican primaries, but later appeared to undo that.

Mace later retweeted an explanation from MSNBC columnist Eric Michael Garcia which explained that “the reason why @MTGreene is saying @NancyMace is “pro-abort” is because Mace was raped in high school and as a result, wants exemptions for abortion bans for rape and incest,” which Garcia noted is not uncommon among conservatives who are opposed to abortion in general.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This was a devastating and life-changing traumatic event,” Mace tweeted regarding her past experience. “I had no hope for the future, turned to drugs and alcohol, dropped out of school, and never thought I’d make it. Beyond disgusted.”

She then accused Greene of telling “lies,” and that it was “[a]ll in the name of grifting.”