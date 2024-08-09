‘Great asset’: Radical Dems, socialists thrilled by Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate has been met with delight by radicals and socialists throughout the U.S., fueling Republicans who say the two form a radical left-wing ticket.

Walz was announced as the pick for the 2024 Democratic ticket Tuesday, shocking many who thought Harris might choose Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has been portrayed by Democrats as “more moderate.”

Some left-wingers had lobbied against Shapiro and reacted with delight to the pick of Walz, who has embraced a number of left-wing positions on issues like immigration. Many heralded the pick as one of their own.

“Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that [Democratic Socialists of America] and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored. Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation,” Democratic Socialists of America, the largest socialist group in the U.S., posted to X Tuesday.

Democratic socialist icon Bernie Sanders, who had urged Harris to pick Walz as her running mate, was similarly delighted.

“[Walz] is a great asset to [Harris’] winning campaign & administration. He is a former public school teacher, football coach, and strong union supporter,” Sanders said on X. “As governor, he delivered for working families in MN. As VP, he will deliver for the working families of the US.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., described the pick as an “excellent decision.”

“Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people. They won’t back down under tight odds, either – from healthcare to school lunch,” she said on X. “Let’s do this.”

Fellow “Squad” member Ilhan Omar was similarly gushing about Walz.

“Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law,” she said. “Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket.”

“It’s Walz baby let’s go!!” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said.

While there is rarely such a thing as a bad endorsement, it has given fuel to Republicans who have sought to paint the Harris-Walz ticket as far left.

“Harris Feels the Bern and picks Walz. Thank you, Kamala! Governor Tim Walz is a dream for the radical Left,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said.

“The Democrat Party makes history as they anoint Harris-Walz to the ballot this November representing the most radical Far Left wing ticket in history,” said House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. “Walz was a failed Member of Congress, is a failed Governor who supported Defund the Police BLM that torched cities to the ground. All while Kamala fundraised to bail out violent criminals from prison.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., of the neighboring state of Wisconsin, wrote in a statement, “While Minnesota burned, Tim Walz did nothing and watched. While Minnesota burned, Kamala Harris helped violent rioters get out of jail. This is the SOCIALIST dream.”

Walz has been dismissive of socialist comparisons, even painting it in a positive light by associating it with “neighborliness.”

“Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values,” the Minnesota Democrat said on a “White Dudes for Harris” call last week. “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Fox News’ Emma Colton, Liz Elkind and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.