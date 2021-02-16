Graham weighs in on McConnell-Trump feud, says he's 'more worried’ about 2022 than ever

The Republican Party appears split after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and former President Donald Trump exchanged harsh statements following Trump’s impeachment acquittal by the Senate over the weekend, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” Tuesday the feud has got to stop.

“Mitch McConnell working with Donald Trump did a hell of a job. They’re now at each other’s throat,” he said. “I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own.”

“President Trump is the most consequential Republican in the party,” Graham continued. “If Mitch McConnell doesn’t understand that, he’s missing a lot … We need to knock this off.”

Graham explained that both Trump and McConnell could not have achieved what they did as president and Senate majority leader without the other, accomplishments that included a massive tax cut and the confirmation of three Supreme Court justices.

TRUMP TRASHES MITCH MCCONNELL IN SEARING NEW STATMENT

“Mitch McConnell was indispensable to Donald Trump’s success,” he said.

The senator advised McConnell to take notes from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who Graham said takes a “different approach” to Trump without dividing the party.

MCCONNELL SAYS HE WAS DEFENDING CONSTITUTION, NOT TRUMP, WITH IMPEACHMENT ACQUITTAL VOTE

Meanwhile, Graham urged the former president to recognize that he is the face of the Republican Party and the “hope” of conservatism.

“I believe the Democrats are doing all they can to help us,” he said. “We just need to help ourselves.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know Trump can be a handful,” Graham indirectly reminded McConnell. “But he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the [Senate] majority without Donald Trump. If you don’t get that, you’re just not looking.”