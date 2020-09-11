Graham hints at release of more bombshell information related to Russia probe: 'Stay tuned'

Justice Department documents that show the cell phones of multiple people on then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team were “wiped” during the Russia probe expose a “pretty obvious” double standard, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” on Thursday.

“We cannot live in a country where this is tolerated,” said Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Trump-Russia, look how much money they spent, how many agents were involved in investigating all things Trump and Russia, how many subpoenas issued, how many lives turned upside down.”

According to the documents, at least several dozen phones were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons. The data removal took place before the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) could review the devices.

“If you can’t manage your own phone, why should we trust you to investigate a crime?” asked Graham, who later added that “the question is, did they obstruct justice, did they intentionally delete information from their phone because [Inspector General Michael] Horowitz was on the case?

“That’s the question for [Connecticut U.S. Attorney John] Durham. My job, as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is to find out how the Department of Justice and the FBI got Crossfire Hurricane so wrong, why they lied to the FISA court, [and] to make sure it never happens again.”

“You think you are mad about the phones being wiped? Stay tuned,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “We’ll talk in about 10 or 12 days and we’ll see if there is something else you can get mad about.”

Graham later revealed that the Senate Judiciary Committee recently invited former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to testify on their involvement in Crossfire Hurricane after Comey spoke dismissively of Durham’s investigation into the origins of the probe.

“I made an invitation to Comey, McCabe, and Strzok to come before the committee. They will be respectfully treated to answer questions about the Horowitz report,” Graham said.

“They may have good answers, but they need to be asked the questions.”

Graham also told Hannity that he would be “shocked” if former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith turned out to be the only person to face charges stemming from the Durham investigation.

