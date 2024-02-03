Graham grills DOJ, DHS over illegal migrants’ ‘brazen’ NYC police attack: ‘will they be deported?’

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Judiciary ranking member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is demanding answers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the agencies’ actions on the illegal migrants, who attacked New York City police officers, freed without bail.

“I was saddened but not surprised to hear about the latest consequences of President Biden’s illegal immigration crisis — a violent beat-down near Times Square in New York of several NYPD officers by a dozen migrants,” Graham wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking what their respective agencies will do in response to the “brazen attack.”

“Will the aliens who perpetrated this attack be deported?” Graham asked. “If so, when? If not, why not?”

The Justice Department confirmed receipt of the letter and declined to comment further.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on the letter. Mayorkas faces a possible impeachment vote in the House after the House Homeland Security Committee cleared a resolution for his impeachment this week.

Over the weekend, a pair of New York City police officers were attacked by at least seven illegal migrants near Times Square. The suspects were later released without bail following their arrest.

Surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department shows an NYPD officer and lieutenant telling the group to move along about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd Street in Manhattan, the New York Post reported. A scuffle ensues as the officers are seen apparently trying to subdue someone on the ground.

The suspects are then seen kicking the officers before running off before being arrested a short time later. The NYPD identified the suspects to Fox News Digital as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19; Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19; Wilson Juarez, 21; Jhoan Boada, 22; and Yorman Reveron, 24.

The men were all charged with assault and released without bail, sources said. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Leaving police custody on Thursday, Boada gave news cameras a double-handed middle finger as he walked past and smirked at reporters and photographers outside the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. He was wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers shirt and khakis leaving the precinct station. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.