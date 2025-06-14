Governors warn anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protesters against becoming violent: ‘You’re going to get arrested’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump’s military parade kicks off in Washington to commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army Saturday, governors in several states are also on high alert for violence at demonstrations opposing the parade and voicing anger at the contention it is a proxy to celebrate the president’s 79th birthday.

A loose confederation of counterprotests, called “No Kings,” are expected to take place across the country in smaller cities, particularly in red states, like Shepherdstown, West Virginia; Valdosta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Friday he was aware of several such demonstrations planned across the Mountain State.

“I support the constitutional right to free speech and assembly, but West Virginia will uphold law and order,” Morrisey said in a statement.

PROTESTERS EXPECTED TO CONVERGE ON DC, NEIGHBORING CITIES AHEAD OF TRUMP’S MILITARY PARADE

“We will not tolerate looting, destruction, vandalism or any violence toward law enforcement.”

Protests are also expected in West Virginia’s Wheeling, Charleston and Martinsburg, and Morrisey added that the West Virginia State Police is at the ready to “quell any actions that cross the line.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin warned potential troublemakers he has “integrated” the Virginia National Guard with the Virginia State Police to protect life, property and egress on the Commonwealth’s roadways.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TODAY’S ‘NO KINGS’ ANTI-TRUMP RALLIES ACROSS THE US

“We cannot allow people to put people’s lives in jeopardy by disrupting traffic or anything along those lines,” Youngkin told reporters Friday.

“And, so, if you break the law, you’re going to get arrested,” he added. “I will protect everybody’s constitutional right, but if you break the law, you’re going to get arrested.”

As of Saturday afternoon, protests cropped up in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and beyond as Trump’s parade took shape just across the Potomac River from another counterprotest scheduled in Falls Church, Virginia.

The co-organizer of Norfolk’s “No Kings” protest said of Trump, “This is not his kingdom. We are not his subjects,” in comments to The Virginian-Pilot.

“This isn’t about politics. This is about honor,” another demonstrator told the paper.

Virginia also was one of five states Axios reported to have the most sizable ICE-related illegal immigrant arrests and related law enforcement activity in recent weeks.

A protest made its way down Broad Street in the capital of Richmond, Virginia, earlier this week opposing that condition.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement he was aware of and prepared for protests in the Peach State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My office … stands ready to take whatever appropriate action is needed to safeguard our communities from crime and violence while also respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly,” Kemp said.

“My support for public safety officers and the rule of law is unwavering, and any violence against those who protect and serve will be met with quick and heavy accountability.”

In Pennsylvania, a sizable “No Kings” protest materialized at Love Park in Center City Philadelphia. Protesters later moved on to the Art Museum, made famous by Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro told KYW-3 he and Philadelphia Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker have been in contact in a city known for civilian mayhem after its sports teams compete in championships.

“We’ll make sure it’s a peaceful day here in Philadelphia,” Shapiro said, openly asking protesters to do so peacefully.

“Violence is not an answer … and is not going to be permitted,” the potential 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful said.

By 1 p.m. Central Time Saturday, a protest in Chicago drew thousands of demonstrators, including 83-year-old Rev. Jesse Jackson being pushed in a wheelchair at the front of the procession.

Boycott threats were made against Walmart after Chrissy Walton, a daughter-in-law of its founder, publicly promoted the “No Kings” protests. The company distanced itself, saying it does not endorse the protests nor does Walton serve in any managerial capacity.

Fox News’ Ruth Ravve Greenfield contributed to this report.