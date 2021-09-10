Governor promises to fight Biden to ‘gates of hell’ as GOP states mount vaccine mandate defense

Republican-led states are gearing up to sue the Biden administration over the president’s “unconstitutional” mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees enforce vaccinations.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.”

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” he added.

The message comes after President Biden ordered a sweeping mandate on Thursday requiring all businesses with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated or test for the virus on a weekly basis. The mandate affects about 80 million Americans.

About 17 million workers at health facilities who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also be required to get vaccinated.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said in remarks Thursday, adding that the unvaccinated “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

McMaster is far from alone in saying he will fight the mandate, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum,, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts all issuing statements saying their respective states will stand up against the mandate.

“Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda,” Abbott tweeted on Thursday evening. “Texas is already working to halt this power grab.”

While Noem warned the president: “@JoeBiden see you in court.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Idaho Gov. Brad Little also issued messages denouncing the mandate as government overreach, while Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the mandate ahead of Biden’s remarks.

Biden also targeted both DeSantis and Abbott for their coronavirus responses during his speech, saying he would use his “power as president to get them out of the way.”

DeSantis has not responded to the attack, but his press secretary told Fox News that “the constant stream of insults from the White House” is to “distract” from the administration’s “abject failures.”

“Governor DeSantis is focused on working for Floridians. The constant stream of insults and threats from the White House is a desperate attempt to regain control of the Narrative and distract from the Biden Administration’s abject failures: Afghanistan, the border crisis, and the COVID-19 response,” Christina Pushaw told Fox News on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee joined the chorus of Republicans vowing to sue over the vaccine mandate.

“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price,” RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said.

“Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate,” she said. “Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

Biden addressed the governors’ intentions to resist the mandate on Friday during a visit to a school in Washington, D.C., saying he was “disappointed” by the state leaders.

“I am so disappointed,” Biden said. “Particularly, some Republican governors have been so cavalier, with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of our communities.”