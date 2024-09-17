Gov Sanders hits campaign trail as top surrogate for Trump in key battleground state: ‘Going full-speed ahead’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the current Republican governor of Arkansas and a former White House press secretary during the Trump administration, is ramping up her presence on the campaign trail for former President Donald Trump and is taking a more prominent role as a “top surrogate” in the coming weeks.

“President Trump is a fighter, and nothing – not the political establishment, not political prosecution from the Left, not even two would-be assassins – can keep him from making America great again,” Sanders told Fox News Digital. “The President Trump I know is going full-speed ahead, and I’m excited to join him on the campaign trail this week to speak directly to the American people.”

Sanders, the daughter of former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, traveled to Ohio on Monday to campaign with Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno to meet with voters and attend fundraisers across the Buckeye State.

On Tuesday, two days after the former president survived an assassination attempt for the second time in two months, Sanders will be in Flint, Michigan, with Trump for a town hall event.

Sanders will also be campaigning in Pennsylvania to help GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick unseat Democrat Sen. Bob Casey in a race that will have major implications on which party controls the Senate in November.

“Our country is at a tipping point: four more years of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s failures, or four years of success with President Trump and a Republican-led Senate,” Sanders said.

“Our party is on a mission to return to the America President Trump built, where our prices were low, our border was secure, our enemies feared us, and our allies respected us,” Sanders said. “I’m proud to stand with my friend and old boss, Donald J. Trump, and Senate Republican candidates to make America great once again.”

Sanders told the crowd at the Republican National Convention in July, shortly after the first assassination attempt against Trump’s life, that “never have I been more proud than to stand with him right now tonight.”

“Not even an assassin’s bullet could stop him. God almighty intervened because America is one nation under God, and he is certainly not finished with President Trump. And our country is better for it.”