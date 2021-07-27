Gov. Newsom pulls son from summer camp after maskless photos surface

Gov. Gavin Newsom removed his children from a summer camp after photos surfaced of his son attending the camp indoors maskless.

“The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday. Their kids will no longer be attending the camp,” the governor’s communications director, Erin Mellon, told Fox News in a statement Tuesday when asked about the photos.

California‘s current guidance for children aged 2-11 states they must wear masks during “camps for youth, youth sports and other youth activities, including theater and music performances and band. Updated CDC guidance is forthcoming for youth settings.”

California officials announced July 9 that students and teachers returning to the classroom this year will also be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“We’re going to start with a requirement K through 12 that the year begins with masks,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said at the time. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated — treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

The photos of Newsom’s son sparked the ire of some social media users, including the Twitter account Reopen California Schools, a group that recently filed a lawsuit against the governor over the update requiring students wear face masks in the classroom.

“This is in clear violation of his own mask mandates. Why can his kid be maskless, but not ours?” Reopen California Schools posted on Twitter, noting it would not publish photos of Newsom’s son.

Newsom is currently facing a September recall vote that was partially fueled by outrage after photos of him in the swanky restaurant the French Laundry circulated in November, showing him socializing with a large group of people from outside of his household while not wearing a mask.

He soon apologized after the photos surfaced.