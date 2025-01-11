Gov. Newsom cut fire budget by $100M months before lethal California fires

A review of last year’s California state budget shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom cut funding for wildfire and forest resilience by more than $100 million.

The budget, signed in June and covering the 2024-25 fiscal year, eliminated $101 million from seven “wildfire and forest resilience” programs, according to a report from Newsweek.

The California fires, responsible for destroying more than 10,000 buildings in the Los Angeles area, are still not contained.

Cal Fire had a $5 million reduction in spending on fuel reduction teams, including funds used to pay for vegetation management work by the California National Guard, the report noted.

Other changes:

$28 million cut from multiple state conservancies that expand wildfire resilience

$12 million cut from a “home hardening” experiment that would protect homes from wildfires

$8 million cut from monitoring and research spending, mostly dedicated to Cal Fire and state universities

$4 million cut from the forest legacy program, which encourages landowners to manage their properties

$3 million cut from funding for an inter-agency forest data hub

Newsom’s director of communications, Izzy Gardon, called the budget cuts a “ridiculous lie,” in a statement to Fox News Digital Friday night.

“The governor has doubled the size of our firefighting army, built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet and the state has increased the forest management ten-fold since he took office,” she wrote. “Facts matter.”

His office attached statistics that refer to the overall increase in spending and personnel over a number of years since he took office in 2019, as opposed to commenting on the most recent cuts.

Cal Fire did not immediately respond to a request for comment as of 8 p.m. Friday.