Gov. Newsom admits California vaccine rollout has 'gone too slowly'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday admitted that the COVID-19 vaccine administration process in the state was going more slowly than he – and residents – would like, as officials worked on ways to accelerate the pace of the process.

“It’s gone too slowly,” Newsom said during a press conference. “I know for many of us, all of us, I think we want to see 100% of what’s received immediately administered in people’s arms, and so that’s a challenge.”

The Democratic first-term governor noted that states throughout the U.S. are battling the same challenge, but that was “not an excuse.”

“We are working aggressively to accelerate our pace,” he added. “You’re going to start seeing more rapid distribution of this vaccine, I can assure you that now.

Newsom said 454,000 doses had been administered as of Sunday. The state is working to allow more providers eligibility to distribute the vaccine, like dental offices for example.

California is far from the only state that has experienced a slower-than-expected rollout as confirmed cases surge alongside the holiday season.

New York, the epicenter of the pandemic last spring, is also experiencing difficulties.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday raised the prospect of fining New York City-area hospitals if the pace of vaccination did not accelerate, acknowledging there was no singular cause of the arrested pace of the process.

Meanwhile, throughout the country as a whole, health care facilities had distributed more than 4.5 million doses of the vaccine as of Monday – while the government predicted that 20 million individuals would have been vaccinated by the end of last month.

