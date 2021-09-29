Gov. Kristi Noem denies allegation of affair with Corey Lewandowski: ‘Total garbage’

Gov. Kristi Noem Wednesday denied allegations from a conservative media outlet that she is having an extramarital affair with former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” the South Dakota Republican tweeted. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

Noem was responding to a report from American Greatness, which cited multiple unnamed sources who claimed she is romantically involved with Lewandowski, who has also been advising Noem. Byron Noem is the first gentleman of South Dakota

“There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’ and worried that about Noem’s viability as a national candidate and within the movement,” a source told the outlet.

Pedro Gonzalez, the reporter who wrote the story, pushed back against Noem’s rebuke, tweeting, “Hi Noem, please tag me next time. Which rumors? That you caved to Amazon, the chamber of commerce, and the NCAA on a transgender sports bill? That you used your office to strong-arm and force a woman to retire to get your daughter a job? Or the allegations about Lewandowski?”

Noem claimed Monday that the media are “trying to destroy my children” following a report alleging a conflict of interest regarding her meeting with the head of the state agency in charge of approving or denying her daughter’s real estate appraiser application.