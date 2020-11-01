Gov. Huckabee believes President Trump will get reelected by a 'substantial' margin

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee believes President Trump will win the 2020 election by a “substantial” margin, telling “Fox & Friends” on Sunday that “it will cause people’s heads to explode because they just can’t see it coming.”

“I said four years ago Donald Trump would win. I got laughed at, challenged on-air many times,” Huckabee said. “I’m going to say it again, mark my words, Donald Trump is going to still be president come January 20th.”

Huckabee made the comments as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to do well in polls in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida, although the last state remains a toss-up.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday has Biden leading President Trump by six points in Arizona, three in Florida, six in Pennsylvania and 11 in Wisconsin. The margin of error is 3.2 points for Florida.

A CNN poll released Saturday also contained seemingly good news for Biden. He led Trump by four points in Arizona (within the margin of error), eight points in Wisconsin and six points in North Carolina.

Huckabee suggested on Sunday that the polls may be misleading, especially given the crowds and enthusiasm for Trump at his rallies compared to Biden’s campaign events.

“Joe Biden walks out to a parking lot, steps up to a microphone and screams at a dozen cars,” Huckabee said.

He also weighed in on the situation in Iowa after both President Trump and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst have pulled ahead of their Democratic challengers in the assessment of Iowa voters, according to a new poll.

Trump now leads Biden in the Hawkeye State by seven percentage points, 48%-41%, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, the newspaper reported Saturday.

In the previous poll in September, Trump and Biden were tied, each drawing support from 47% of voters, the report said.

The latest results followed a visit to Iowa by the president in mid-October, the Register reported, noting that Trump planned to return to the state Sunday with a campaign stop in Dubuque.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Huckabee why he thinks the “president is pulling ahead now and he hasn’t earlier.”

“I think voters are starting to pay attention,” Huckabee responded. “Iowa voters are always late voters. They remain undecided until they’re standing in line at the polls.”

He went on to say that voters in Iowa are “beginning to realize Joe Biden’s not ready, he’s not fit to be president.”

“For 47 years he’s been in Washington and he’s not going to suddenly, in year 48, come up with ideas that he failed to come up with in 47 years,” Huckabee continued.

“They look at Donald Trump’s record, they say, ‘This man has accomplished something.’ He’s not a politician. He’s not owned by anybody. He’s not obligated to anybody except the American people.”

Huckabee predicted that “it’s not only Donald Trump that’s going to cross that finish line in Iowa with victory, but it’s [Sen.] Joni Ernst.”

Fox News’ Dom Callicchio and Evie Fordham contributed to this report.