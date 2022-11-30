Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, sued Cochise County officials Monday over not certifying the results of her gubernatorial election, two weeks after she was projected to win the race.

Cochise County officials reportedly voted against certifying the results of the gubernatorial election by the state’s statutory deadline, prompting Hobbs to file the lawsuit.

The 53-page lawsuit urged Cochise County officials to confirm the results of the election, claiming that by law, the canvass would proceed with or without counting the county’s votes if they did not meet the deadline.

“The Cochise County Board of Supervisor… has, without justification, failed to fulfill its mandatory duty to meet and approve its canvass of the results of the 2022 General Election by the statutory deadline of November 28, 2022,” the lawsuit claimed.

According to Hobbs’ lawsuit, the board of supervisors voted 2-1 to not move forward with certification until “after the Board hears from a group of individuals opposing certification.”

The board also requested more information from election officials about the accuracy and reliability of voting machines used in the county, according to the lawsuit, which Hobbs’ office said is not a valid reason to delay certification. Though Hobbs’ lawsuit states that the county’s voting machines were properly certified under Arizona law, it added that “concerns about the certification of voting equipment are not a legal basis for failing to conduct the canvass by the statutory deadline.”

“Cochise County had a statutory duty to certify the results of the 2022 General Election by today. My office has filed a lawsuit to ensure all voters have their votes county,” Hobbs wrote in a Twitter post announcing the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the last day the secretary of state is required to complete a statewide canvass is Dec. 8.

“The Board’s failure to perform its non-discretionary duty will impede the timely and accurate canvass of results, undermine the will of Cochise County votes, and sow further confusion and doubt about the integrity of Arizona’s election system,” the lawsuit said.

“Absent this Court’s intervention, the Secretary will have no choice but to complete the statewide canvass by December 8 without Cochise County’s votes included,” Hobb’s lawsuit stated, claiming that the canvass will move forward with or without the county’s votes.

Officials of the southeastern county held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit and further action.

One week after the midterm elections, the Fox News Decision Desk projected Hobbs the victor of the Arizona Governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed GOP nominee Kari Lake.