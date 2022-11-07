Gov. Brian Kemp says Stacey Abrams ‘profited personally’ from ‘destroying trust in the voting system’

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference on Monday ahead of his final campaign stops before the general election told a reporter that it is his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams who needs to restore the public’s trust in the voting process “because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that.”

“Do you need to restore the public’s trust in the vote-counting process?” a reporter asked off-camera.

“Do I?” Kemp responded. “That would be a great question for Stacey Abrams because she’s been the one destroying trust in the voting system for 10 years, and she has profited personally from that. And she has cost Georgia taxpayers $6 million and counting in legal fees to defend a bogus lawsuit after 2018, the 2018 election that an Obama-appointed federal judge threw out on every single count.”

In Atlanta, Kemp also took a question from another reporter who asked about the governor and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaigning in different parts of the states over the weekend and on Monday night having separate events scheduled down the road from each other.

“Are you worried that’s sending the wrong message about Republican unity coming into the election?” the reporter asked. “No, not at all,” Kemp responded. “I don’t think people should read anything into that. I mean we’re dividing and conquering. The other question would be, why hasn’t Raphael Warlock campaigned with Joe Biden? Why did Barack Obama, but not Joe Biden? That’s a pretty good question too.”

Kemp threw his support behind the whole Republican ticket in Georgia, comparing the choice between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Walker.

Kemp said, “From a federal perspective, people have got to ask the question are you going to vote for a United States senator who’s voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time or are you going to go vote for somebody who’s going to focus on ending 40-year high inflation, getting better domestic energy policy, fixing the disaster at the border that we’re having to deal with all the fentanyl and human trafficking and other things that are coming across? That’s what this fight is about, and Georgians have the opportunity to answer that question tomorrow.”

The governor praised Georgia as the first state to reopen during the pandemic despite criticism from Abrams and healthcare pundits, something he credited as saving the state’s economy in getting the workforce back and the kids back in schools despite what President Biden’s done with 40-year record high inflation.

Kemp touted his move to cut the state income tax, as well as suspend the state gas tax in March, which saved Georgia businesses and families an estimated $8 million. If elected, he promised another tax rebate in January to get $1 billion back to taxpayers, as well as a one-time property tax relief grant.

“My opponent Stacey Abrams said Georgia is the worst state in the country to live. We feel differently. We feel that it is the best state in the country to live, work and raise our families,” Kemp said.

Kemp said he was not worried about a run-off and remains focused on Tuesday’s election.

The Republican said his team “could not disagree more” with Abrams saying she would reallocate resources from law enforcement, saying she supports ending cash bail, and for sitting on the boards of organizations like Marguerite Casey Foundation, which Kemp says pushes the defund the police movement.