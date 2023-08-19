Gov. Brian Kemp hasn’t received ‘any evidence’ state Sen. Moore has majority necessary for Willis impeachment

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says the state senator seeking to impeach the prosecutor handling the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump has not provided evidence that he has the necessary support to call a special session.

In a letter to the governor filed Thursday, state Sen. Colton Moore claimed to have the support of “3/5 of each respective house” in the state legislature regarding his efforts to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“We have not been provided any evidence to support that assertion,” spokesman Garrison Douglas told Fox News Digital.

Moore is moving to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over the charges brought against former President Donald Trump.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis,” Moore said Thursday on social media. “America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

“We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and comprising 3/5 of each respective house, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis,” Moore wrote in his letter to the governor the same day.

Moore, in a statement to Fox News Digital, clarified that the statement in the letter alluding to having a majority in both houses was not accurate.

“Tell Brian Kemp and his team to turn off CNN and open their eyes. I’ve done 25 TV, radio, and podcast interviews with one identical message: I need 3/5 of my colleagues to sign the letter,” Moore told Fox News Digital. “The people of Georgia want action, not more empty promises from fluff politicians.”

Regarding further questions on the state senator’s bid to impeach Willis, Kemp’s office said it could not comment due to the governor’s involvement in the case.

“Given the governor was subpoenaed in this case in November of 2022, our office will not be commenting further,” he added.

Kemp’s office directed Fox News Digital to comments made by one of Kemp’s senior advisers, Cody Hall.

“Where have I heard special session, changing decades-old law, and overturning constitutional precedent before?” Hall asked in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Oh right, prior to Republicans losing two Senate runoffs in January of 2021.”

“What are people hoping to learn in the second kick of the election-losing mule?” Hall continued.