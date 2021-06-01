Gov. Abbott lauds fewest confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lauded the Lone Star State’s newest COVID- 19 numbers in a tweet posted Tuesday.

Abbott revealed Texas reported the least amount of new COVID-19 cases in the state since the data was first being tracked.

“Today, Texas reported the fewest new confirmed Covid cases since I see them being tracked in March of last year,” the governor wrote.

Additionally, the governor revealed the “7-day positivity rate dropped to a new all-time low” and “hospitalizations dropped to a one-year low.”

“Fatalities fell to 3rd lowest in 14 months,” Abbott added.

The news is the latest in Abbott’s victory lap after he was lambasted by liberals for reopening Texas in March.

President Biden blasted Texas and Mississippi officials at the start of March for choosing to reopen, accusing them of “Neanderthal thinking” and calling the move a “big mistake.”

Additionally, failed senatorial and presidential contender and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, called the decision a “death warrant” and accused Abbott of “killing the people of Texas.”

At the time, Abbott had announced that businesses would be allowed to operate at full capacity – even though some health experts cautioned at the time that dropping preventative measures could lead to a spike in cases.

Both Biden’s and O’Rourke’s shots at Abbott came back to haunt them, though, after Texas posted zero COVID-19-related deaths since data was first tracked in March of last year.

Conservatives laid into O’Rourke for his previous tweet, with one user asking if the former congressman would “ever get a win.”

“More than 5,600 people have died since Abbott removed public health protections in Texas,” said O’Rourke’s spokesperson in a statement to Fox News in May.

Fox News’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.