FIRST ON FOX: TheRepublican PAC Winning for Women is endorsing House candidates Amanda Adkins in Kansas and Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania Wednesday, marking the group’s third round of endorsements in the 2022 cycle.

“Every sign points to successful midterm elections for Republicans, and that starts with strong, qualified candidates. Republican women are laser-focused on the issues that matter to American families – inflation, education, and the cost of health care, among others,” Winning for Women (WFW) spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said.

“Amanda and Lisa are no exception, and thanks to their experiences, are in strong positions to flip their seats red and help Republicans take back the House,” Perez-Cubas added.

Adkins is running in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, which is generally a swing district and is currently represented by Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.

But according to The Topeka Capital-Journal, Republicans in the state legislature might gerrymander Davids out of her seat. That would make Adkins’ path to election significantly easier.

Adkins already some heavyweight GOP support behind her campaign. She’s endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Kansas native himself.

Scheller is running in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, which Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., currently represents.

Scheller won a close GOP primary for that seat in 2020 before losing narrowly to Wild in the general election. She is a recovering addict who’s since run her family’s manufacturing business and won election to the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.

A battle over redistricting between the Democrat governor and Republican legislature in Pennsylvania means a court is likely to decide what happens in that state’s redistricting process. It’s therefore not yet clear whether the 7th District’s political landscape will shift much between now and November.

WFW announced its first round of endorsements of the 2022 cycle in June – all freshman Republican women who face tough 2022 reelection challenges. Its second round supported candidates Esther Joy King, Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez and Jen Kiggans, all of whom are trying again to flip blue seats to red.

The endorsements from WFW are significant due to the group’s role in helping House Republicans significantly outperform expectations in the 2020 elections, even as former President Trump lost. It was one of the early backers of Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., who unseated Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., in the Miami-area district that voted for President Biden over Trump.

The group also backed Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and more in 2020.

According to FiveThirtyEight, WFW-backed candidates have an 87% winning percentage in primary races.