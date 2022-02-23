GOP senators introduce TRUCKERS Act to eliminate proof of vaccination for non-citizen drivers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Republican senators introduced legislation Wednesday that would eliminate the proof of vaccination requirement for commercial truck drivers who are seeking to temporarily enter the United States for business through a land port of entry from Canada or Mexico.

The Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping (TRUCKERS) Act was introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio of Flordia, Rick Scott of Florida, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Josh Hawley of Missouri, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Mike Lee of Utah and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

The proposed legislation comes as a convoy of American truckers is slated to make its way toward Washington, D.C., in time for President Biden‘s State of the Union address in March.

“The Biden administration’s decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers transporting goods to and from Americans makes zero sense,” said Rubio. “Our bill will put an end to this craziness, help relieve the ongoing supply chain crisis, and restore freedom for North American truckers.”

Recounting that his own father was a truck driver, Scott echoed Rubio by asserting that “truck drivers are the backbone of America’s economy.”

PENNSYLVANIA TRUCK CONVOY CLOSE TO DC; ‘WE’RE THE TIP OF THE ARROW RIGHT NOW,’ ORGANIZER SAYS

“President Biden’s inflation and supply chain crises are devastating so many Americans, especially our poorest families like mine growing up,” Scott continued. “By pushing these ridiculous mandates, he is only making things worse.”

“Joe Biden would be wise to take note of what’s happening in Canada and see that the top-down, ‘government controls all’ approach doesn’t work. I also urge Canada’s government to drop its ridiculous mandates on foreign drivers. I hope all of my colleagues will work with us to quickly pass this good and urgently needed bill,” Scott added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that he is lifting the Emergencies Act by which his government quelled the Freedom Convoy and froze the bank accounts of those who contributed to them.

TRUDEAU LIFTS EMERGENCES ACT AFTER CLEARING FREEDOM CONVOY FROM OTTAWA

Hawley excoriated the Biden administration for the trucker vaccine mandate, saying, “We’re in the middle of a supply chain crisis and skyrocketing inflation, and Joe Biden’s priority is to shut down truckers bringing much needed goods and groceries unless they get a vaccine shot. The people that decision will hurt most are American families. This mandate and others like them [sic] must be junked. Quit hurting working people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., who described Biden’s decision as “catastrophic,” will introduce similar legislation in the House of Representatives later this week, the senators said in a press release.