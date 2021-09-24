GOP senators demand ex-Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott testify before Congress

EXCLUSIVE: Five Republican senators demanded Friday that former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott be allowed to testify before Congress regarding a letter he wrote blistering the Biden administration for the border crisis.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., James Lankford, R-Okla., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., urged Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, and ranking member Sen. Rob Portman, D-Ohio, to hear from Scott, who retired in June after 30 years in Border Patrol when the Biden administration forced him out.

“On Monday, we received a copy of a letter that the former Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, sent to you both as well as Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Minority Leader McConnell,” the senators wrote. “This letter, which was dated thirteen days ago, is a scathing first-hand account of this administration’s failure to address the crisis at the border.”

The letter went on to note how Scott alleged in his Sept. 11 missive that the Biden administration’s team at the Department of Homeland Security “is laser-focused on expediting the flow of migrants into the U.S. and downplaying the significant vulnerability this creates for terrorists, narcotics smugglers, human traffickers, and even hostile nations to gain access to our homeland.”

Scott also said he “witnessed a lack of any meaningful effort to secure our borders. Contrary to the current rhetoric, this is not simply another illegal immigration surge. This is a national security threat.”

Explaining how Scott is willing to testify under oath about what he has seen along the border, the senators attached his five-page letter.

“Given this Committee’s hearing on Tuesday on the threats to the homeland, we respectfully request that you allow Mr. Scott to provide his testimony in front of this Committee as soon as possible to ensure the completeness of the record on this very important topic,” they added.

In his letter to Senate leadership, which was actually delivered Sept. 16, Scott warned that Border Patrol is losing its ability to police the southern border amid an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration.

Scott wrote in part that he is “sickened by the avoidable and rapid disintegration of what was arguably the most effective border security in our Nation’s history.” He blamed the deteriorating conditions on inexperienced political appointees who allegedly ignore the advice of seasoned professionals and provide false information to Congress.

“In my professional assessment, the U.S. Border Control is rapidly losing the situational awareness required to know who or what is entering our Homeland,” Scott warned. “The ability of USBP to detect and interdict those that want to evade apprehension is being degraded daily.”