GOP senator questions FBI over reported Iranian hack attempt of Trump pick Kash Patel

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is looking for answers from the FBI after President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the bureau was reportedly targeted by Iranian hackers.

“For an Iranian-backed group to have targeted the potential next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is extremely alarming,” the North Carolina senator wrote in a Monday letter to FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “Also alarming is the speed at which sensitive and potentially classified information about this attack spread to the news media.”

JOHN CORNYN ‘INCLINED’ TO BACK TRUMP FBI PICK KASH PATEL AFTER SENATE MEETING

It was reported by several outlets last week that Kash Patel, who Trump has chosen to be his nominee for FBI director in his new administration, was the target of an Iranian hacking attempt.

DEMOCRAT GOVERNORS APPOINT INCOMING CALIFORNIA, NEW JERSEY SENATORS 3 WEEKS EARLY

In response to reports of the hack attempt, Trump transition spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer told Fox News Digital, “Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration’s efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump’s policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director.”

LARA TRUMP ANNOUNCES SHE IS STEPPING DOWN AS RNC CO-CHAIR AMID TALK SHE MAY BE UP FOR FLORIDA SENATE SEAT

In his letter, Tillis pointed to various law enforcement sources that apparently communicated with news publications.

“As you know, it is imperative that the FBI and other intelligence agencies maintain confidentiality to ensure the American people are safe from enemies at home and abroad. The release of this information raises major national security and personal safety concerns,” he wrote.

CONSERVATIVE GROUP COMPILES LIST OF ‘WOKE’ SENIOR OFFICERS THEY WANT PETE HEGSETH TO FIRE

The Republican asked Abbate a series of questions, including whether FBI employees shared information about the cyberattack with either the media or with third parties that could’ve given it to the media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI told Fox News Digital that it received the letter but had no further comment.

Patel has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill and meeting with senators as he looks to shore up support before Trump is inaugurated in January.