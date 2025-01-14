GOP senator flips script on Dems for ‘hypocritical’ grilling of Hegseth: ‘So ridiculous’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., called out Democratic senators’ “hypocritical” line of questioning of Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth during his confirmation hearing.

Hegseth, who President-elect Trump nominated to lead the Pentagon during his upcoming administration, faced a series of intense questions from Democrat senators on the Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

“I think it’s so hypocritical of senators, especially on the other side, to be talking about his qualifications,” Mullin said of his Democratic colleagues before starting his line of questioning for Hegseth. “And yet your qualifications aren’t any better.”

DEM SENATOR’S ‘LIES AND STUPIDITY’ AT HEGSETH HEARING ROASTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘CLOWN SHOW’

The Oklahoma Republican then pointed to Democrats questioning Hegseth on claims, which he has denied, that the defense nominee had showed up to work intoxicated.

Mullin hit back on the claims about Hegseth’s character, charging that elected members of the Senate had previously shown up intoxicated to cast votes.

SEN. WARREN PRESSES PETE HEGSETH ON ‘WOMEN IN COMBAT’ DURING CONFIRMATION HEARING

“Senator Kaine, or I guess I better use the senator from Virginia, starts bringing up the fact that, what if you showed up drunk to your job? How many senators have showed up drunk to vote at night?” Mullin charged, prompting some audible laughter from individuals in the room. “Have any of you guys asked them to step down and resign from their job? And don’t tell me you haven’t seen it because I know you have.”

The senator continued calling out Democratic members as Hegseth underwent his third hour of questioning.

“And then how many senators do you know have got a divorce for cheating on their wives? Did you ask them to step down? No,” Mullin said. “You guys make sure you make a big show and point out the hypocrisy because a man’s made a mistake, and you want to sit there and say that he’s not qualified. Give me a joke. It is so ridiculous that you guys hold yourself as this higher standard. You forget you got a big plank in your eye.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before beginning his questioning, Mullin thanked Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, for “loving him through that mistake.”

“The only reason why I’m here and not in prison is because my wife loved me too. I have changed, but I’m not perfect,” he said.