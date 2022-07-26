GOP senator calls out Dem fundraising platform for supporting anti-cop BLM campaign: ‘This is a cancer’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., slammed ActBlue, the online fundraising platform used by the Democratic Party, for hosting a campaign that promotes anti-police sentiment.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about protecting law enforcement officers on Tuesday, Tillis showed a print-out of the ActBlue fundraising page for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for the “13.12 Run for Justice,” where participants are supposed to run 13.12 miles while promoting Black Lives Matter. The site explains the significance of the number

“1312 = ACAB = All Cops Are Bastards. Every mile you run is a dollar for Black Lives Matter to use in their mission of dismantling white supremacy and defunding the police,” the page says.

Tillis claimed that the fact that such a message was being promoted by ActBlue spoke volumes about the current state of the Democratic Party.

“This radical concept of defunding the police has gone from the radical left, a minority of the party, to something that the primary fundraising engine for liberal progressives is now touting,” Tillis said.

“This is a cancer,” he added. “This has to stop.”

Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., took issue with Tillis using this against Democrats in general.

“I have never been called to a meeting of ActBlue. I have never been asked to approve their agenda or their website,” Durbin said, asserting that he should not be held accountable for them any more than Republican lawmakers should be held accountable for groups like the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers, or any other organization linked to conservatives.

Tillis said his problem with ActBlue is not that they support liberals, but that they will take information from causes like the 13.12 run and then send emails to donors to that cause with fundraising emails for likeminded candidates.

“That’s the way this process works, and that’s why it’s a cancer that’s got to be taken out,” he said.

Durbin retorted by saying he would refrain from starting a conversation about the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioters, to which Tillis said that “every single of them should be in jail.”