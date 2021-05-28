GOP Sen. Tuberville says he'd rather be fishing or golfing than vote on Jan. 6 riot commission

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told reporters Friday that he would rather be fishing or golfing for Memorial Day Weekend ahead of a congressional vote on whether to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“We’re in the fourth quarter of life. You know who we’re doing this for? You,” Tuberville said while gesturing toward reporters.

“I’d rather be fishing right now, or golfing,” he added.

Tuberville was one of 35 Republicans who voted nay during a procedural vote to determine whether the Senate should take up a House-passed bill on the establishment of a commission. The 66-year-old senator assumed office in January.

The final vote was 54-35, falling six votes short of the 60 required to bypass the filibuster. The Senate adjourned for a Memorial Day recess soon after the vote.

Six Republicans – Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman – voted to advance the measure.

The bill called for the creation of an independent bipartisan panel to study what led to the events of Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College vote in the 2020 election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was among the Republicans who pushed back on the bill.

“The heart of this recommendation by the Democrats is that they would like to continue to debate things that occurred in the past,” McConnell said earlier this week. “They’d like to continue to litigate the former president into the future.”

The commission, if established, would have consisted of five Republicans and five Democrats.