GOP Sen. Daines: No Biden spending bill funding should go to states that give money to illegal immigrants

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., announced Monday he will introduce a bill to prevent funds in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion infrastructure spending bill from going to states that give stimulus payments to illegal immigrants.

In a press release obtained by Fox News, Daines took aim at the president’s response to the immigration crisis after visiting the southern border, criticizing Biden’s border policies and states, such as New York, that give stimulus payments to undocumented migrants.

Daines announced in the release that he will introduce a bill into Congress aimed at preventing any funds from going to states that give cash payments – directly or indirectly – to illegal immigrants.

“It’s outrageous that while millions of American workers are still hurting, and in the midst of a border crisis created by President Biden, that we have states handing out taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants,” wrote Daines.

“We should not be rewarding Biden’s open border policies by creating incentives for people to cross our border illegally,” the senator continued. “That’s why I’m introducing a bill to stop taxpayer dollars from going to any state that is providing payments to illegal immigrants.”

“Americans should always come first,” Daines added.

Specifically, Daines’ legislation would prevent any money included in Biden’s $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill from going to states that provide monetary payments to illegal immigrants.

Additionally, the bill includes language that would allow the federal government to recoup any cash given to illegal immigrants by a state that has already received money from the president’s massive spending bill.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the proposed legislation.

Daines’ announcement came after New York said it was setting aside $2.1 billion for a fund that would send stimulus payments to some illegal immigrants.

Top Republicans in Congress have called on Biden’s COVID-19 rescue plan lead Eugene Sperling to review the New York fund, which was announced as part of the state’s $212 billion budget agreement.

The fund gives illegal immigrants who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic one-time payments of up to $15,600 as long as they prove their income lost during the pandemic as well as their immigration status and New York residency.