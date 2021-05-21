GOP reps Greene, Massie discard House mask-rule violation warnings

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., humorously responded to warning letters from the Capitol sergeant at arms on Wednesday advising them they had violated the chamber’s mask rules.

“You can’t discriminate against people simply because they won’t wear a mask,” Greene said in a video she posted to Twitter. She then put the warning letter she said explained she could face a $500 fine if she continued to not wear a mask into a shredder. “Here’s what I think of your warning, Speaker Pelosi,” the Georgia congresswoman said.

Massie, in the same spirit, put his letter (and what he said was a second warning letter) into his trash can filing cabinet.

“Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule,” Massie tweeted, showing the warning letter in the garbage.

“@SpeakerPelosi sent me another letter,” he tweeted later after he trashed the second latter. “Something about violating her tyrannical and unscientific mask rule. I filed this one in the same location.”

Massie also accused Pelosi of being a “hypocrite” for photos that showed her going to the White House without a mask.

While the White House has lifted the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people, Pelosi has kept it in place in the House despite new federal guidance that says vaccinated people can go most places without masks.

Greene and Massie were among seven GOP members who were given warnings.

Four other Republicans– Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Ralph Norman of South Carolina — were each fined $500 for violating the rule on the House floor.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and Chad Pegram contributed to this report.