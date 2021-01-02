GOP reps gather on conference call with Trump over Electoral College certification rejection

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said Republican congressmen held a rare Saturday night conference call to address their goal of overturning the Electoral College’s votes Jan. 6.

“Our fight for honest & accurate elections gains momentum,” Brooks tweeted as the conference call continued.

“[Jim Jordan] & I co-lead conference call w 50+ Congressmen who join & fight for America’s Republic,” he said, adding that the call began at 6 p.m. and continued well through 7 p.m.

“President Trump & [White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows speaking. Morale is HIGH! FIGHT!”

GOP LAWMAKERS REJECT GOP PUSH TO OBJECT TO ELECTORAL COLLEGE RESULTS

Neither Brooks nor Jordan could be reached immediately by Fox News to confirm which representatives were on the call.

Trump applauded the Republican congressmen who have said they will reject the Electoral College votes. He has shown his frustration for congressmen who have accepted the Biden victory, calling them “weak and tired” in a Tuesday tweet.

In order for an objection to be considered, it must be endorsed by at least one senator and representative, which ia looking more likely as a dozen senators came forward Saturday following Sen. Josh Hawley’s announcement that he would object Pennsylvania’s results.

Following an endorsed objection, the House and Senate would suspend their joint session and separate to debate objections for two hours.

The House and Senate would then vote on certifying the results; the objections must maintain a simple majority, otherwise they will be dismissed and the existing results finalized.

Brooks said Saturday the push to encourage more GOP lawmakers to object to the results was gaining “momentum.” But the movement also has caused a divide within the Republican Party, with several GOP senators condemning the move Saturday.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has been a critic of the president throughout his tenure and called GOP senators’plan to reject the Electoral College results an “egregious ploy.”

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice,” he added.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., also condemned the move by defending the integrity of his state’s voting accountability, saying that Trump’s loss was “explained by the decline in suburban support.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously has urged GOP senators to accept the Biden win, but neither he nor Senate Majority Whip John Thune could be reached for comment on the GOP’s latest advances in attempting to overturn the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump repeatedly has claimed the election was fraudulent, despite former Attorney General William Barr announcing that the Department of Justice could find no evidence to support widespread voter fraud.

The Supreme Court has refused two Trump campaign-led lawsuits, and more than 50 cases have been dismissed from lower courts across the country.