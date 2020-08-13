GOP rep says Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris for VP is 'pretty cool'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said that presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his runing mate was “pretty cool” despite noted differences in thier policy beliefs.

“I rarely agree with @KamalaHarris on anything. I think she is wrong on about every Dadgum issue. But, it’s pretty cool that we live in a country where an immigrant couple can have a girl that can have a shot at being the most powerful person in the world,” Burchett tweeted Wednesday.

Harris, who is running as the third female VP candidate and the first Black and South Asian American candidate in U.S. history, is the daughter of two immigrants.

Shyamala Gopalan, Harris’ mother was from India and her father Donald Harris, was from Jamaica — the two reportedly met in graduate school at the University of California Berkeley.

“My mom and dad, like so many other immigrants, came to this country for an education. Mom, from India. Dad, from Jamaica. And the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s brought them together,” Harris said in an email to her supporters Wednesday.

Harris decided to run for California’s attorney general because of how her mother’s activism.

“That spirit of activism is why my mom, Shyamala, would always tell my sister and me, ‘Don’t just sit around and complain about things. Do something’,” Harris said. “And it’s why, today, I’m humbled to be joining Joe Biden in the battle to defeat Donald Trump and build a country that lives up to our values of truth, equality, and justice.”

Biden, who made a campaign promise to select a female to join the ticket with him as the vice presidential candidate, had shortlisted other minorities as well, including former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., former Congresswoman Stacey Abrams, D-Ga., and Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Biden said he selected Harris, despite their contentious interactions on the campaign trail, because of “her record of accomplishment” and “fighting tooth and nail for what’s right.”

“There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people,” Biden said in his announcement regarding his pick for VP.

The Trump campaign was quick to jump on Biden’s decision, releasing an attack add minutes after the announcement.

The video concludes with nicknames, saying “Slow Joe and Phony Kamala. Perfect together. Wrong for America.” Trump may well use the listed names during the campaign trail given his record of including epithets to the names of people he dislikes.

Additionally, Trump went after Harris during a White House press briefing Tuesday, in which he called her “nasty,” the same term he repeatedly called Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

“The choice we make this November is going to decide the future of America for a very, very long time,” Biden said during the first campaign event since the Biden-Harris ticket was announced.

“You all knew it was coming, you could have set your watches to it. Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling Kamala, quote, nasty, whining about how she is, quote, mean to his appointees,” Biden continued.

“Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman, or strong women in general?” He added.

The 2020 presidential race has been an unusually low-key affair in recent months, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has canceled, rescheduled or forced political events to be held virtually. But since the announcement of Biden’s VP, the race has regained more attention in the daily news cycle.