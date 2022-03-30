GOP Rep. Murphy blasts WH COVID website launch 14 months after Biden took office

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina blasted the White House COVID-19 website launch that came over a year after President Biden took office.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain announced the administration’s pandemic resources website launch on Wednesday in a tweet.

“We’re launching Covid.gov today, a single site where you can find your second booster, or order free tests, or find out where you can go ‘test to treat:’ get tested, and if positive, immediately get medicine to treat your case of COVID,” Klain tweeted.

REPUBLICANS EXPOSE 'UNCOMMON' CDC, TEACHERS' UNION TIES ON COVID SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDANCE IN REPORT

The announcement of the new pandemic resources came 14 months after Biden took office and made the COVID-19 pandemic one of his key issues – something Murphy torched the president over.

“Why is this a top priority for a crisis-ridden White House two and a half years too late with case numbers dropping every day… I will never know,” Murphy, a practicing surgeon, said in a Wednesday statement. “I guess Joe Biden was too busy imposing his will on the American people over the past 14 months to publish a website with COVID-19 information.”

“It appears Biden’s Operation ‘Lead from Behind’ policy work is still in full effect,” Murphy added.

Murphy’s criticism of Biden leading from behind echoes criticism leveled at the president’s former boss, former President Obama, from his second term.

Republicans have hounded the Biden administration’s top health agencies, with GOP lawmakers who sit on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis planning to release a report Wednesday revealing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official’s testimony claiming that the agency coordinated with teachers’ unions at an extraordinary level in crafting its school reopening guidance, despite the agency’s earlier claims that such coordination was routine and nonpolitical.

In the interim report, exclusively reviewed by Fox News Digital, Republicans wrote that emails between the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the White House and the CDC showed that the AFT’s “cozy relationship with the Biden administration’s political leadership at the CDC positioned the union to impose line-by-line edits” to the reopening guidance, despite the CDC’s “past practice to keep draft guidance confidential.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.