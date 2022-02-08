NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky apologized to Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio after an altercation while two boarded the subway system at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train,” Beatty tweeted Tuesday. “He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a–.'”

CNN MEDICAL ANALYST SUPPORTS DEMOCRAT-LED STATES DROPPING SCHOOL MASK MANDATES: ‘THE SCIENCE HAS CHANGED’

Beatty added that the incident is “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years” and demanded an apology from Rogers when he is ready to “grow up.”

MORE STACEY ABRAMS PHOTOS SURFACE, SHOWING HER MASKLESS AROUND MASKED KIDS

Beatty received the apology she was looking for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize,” Rogers said in a statement. “My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”

Beatty, who was arrested on Capitol Hill last July for illegally demonstrating in support of voting rights, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.