GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw fined $5,000 for bypassing Pelosi’s metal detectors

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, was fined $5,000 for bypassing the metal detectors that were installed following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Crenshaw reportedly refused to go through the detectors, which means the fine will be deducted from his paycheck, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the House Committee on Ethics.

“On September 27, 2021, the Committee received a notification from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms that Representative Dan Crenshaw has been fined pursuant to House Resolution 73. Pursuant to Section 1(a)(3) of House Resolution 73, the Committee hereby publishes the fine notification,” the committee said.

“The Committee notes that the mandatory publication of a fine notification does not itself reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

House Resolution 73, which was adopted following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, authorizes the Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives to impose a fine $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offense against any member of Congress for failing to comply with the security screening for entrance to the House chamber.

The metal detectors have been an ongoing source of contention among members of Congress. Crenshaw was among those who called out Pelosi in February for bypassing the metal detector herself without paying a fine.

Crenshaw blasted the metal detectors and their related fines as a useless virtue signal at the time, saying, “When you’re a liberal there’s a propensity for action, even if that action is not effective. There’s a propensity for virtue-signaling even when that signaling is not effective.”