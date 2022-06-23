GOP rep challenges VP Harris in basketball after viral missed shots: ‘If I win, she has to go to the border’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Florida GOP congresswoman and former athlete challenged Vice President Kamala Harris to a basketball game after the viral video of her missed shots.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., threw down the gauntlet in an exclusive video with Fox News Digital challenging the veep to a game of hoops with a border trip on the line.

“You know, when I saw the unedited footage, it looks like she could use a little bit of work on, not just her foot work, but her technique and her form,” Cammack quipped. “But I’m happy to assist.”

“In fact, I challenge her to a one-on-one and we’ll see how that goes,” she continued. “Maybe we can put some policy on the line.”

“You know what, if I win, they go secure the border,” Cammack added. “Or, you know what, even better, if I win, she has to go to the border.”

Harris’ office on Thursday posted a video of the vice president sinking a shot but had left out the five previous misses that happened prior to Harris making a basket.

Kammack’s challenge came after a Republican Study Committee (RSC) roundtable on the future of women’s sports that featured House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as well as RSC members Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Greg Steube of Florida.

At the roundtable, Steube said that McCarthy would be bringing his bill, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, up for a vote as one of the first 100 bills of a Republican House majority.

Cammack also mentioned her bill, the Women’s Bill of Rights, that she introduced into the House this Congress.

The roundtable also featured several female student athletes who told their stories, including Riley Gaines, a championship NCAA swimmer who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Steube’s bill is currently gathering signatures for a discharge petition that would force a vote on the measure.

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.