GOP presidential race moves to Haley’s home state of South Carolina after Trump wins twice in Nevada

After sweeping Nevada’s GOP presidential caucus, former President Donald Trump has his eyes on the next major contest on the 2024 Republican nominating calendar — South Carolina.

Trump’s convincing win in Nevada — where 26 delegates were at stake — came hours after he won a landslide victory in a presidential caucus run by the U.S. Virgin Islands GOP.

Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.

GOP DELEGATE COUNT AFTER NEVADA:

Trump: 62Haley: 17DeSantis: 9Ramaswamy: 3

DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,215

DELEGATES REMAINING: 2,338

DEMOCRAT DELEGATE COUNT AFTER NEVADA:

Biden: 91Phillips: 0

DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,968

DELEGATES REMAINING: 3,843

TWO NEW VICTORY LAPS: Trump’s Nevada caucus victory on Thursday was never in doubt, as he was the only major candidate in a contest run by a friendly state party in which only registered Republicans could vote. His win came hours after he won a landslide victory in a presidential caucus run by the U.S. Virgin Islands GOP. “Is there anyway we can call the election?” Trump said in his victory speech.

Thursday’s Nevada caucus came two days after Trump was a winner in Nevada’s state-run Republican presidential primary, even though he wasn’t on the ballot. Meanwhile, President Biden hit the jackpot in Nevada on Tuesday, with a third-straight ballot box victory in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race.

ONE NEW FUNDRAISING SWEEP: Haley hauled in $1.7 million during in-person fundraising events on Tuesday and Wednesday in California, the Haley campaign shared first with Fox News. While in California, the former two-term South Carolina governor held a pair of campaign events, her first in one of the 15 states that hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday in early March.

ONE RENEWED CALL FOR COMPETENCY: Haley is reiterating her calls for Biden to take a mental competency test in the wake of a special counsel report that described the 81-year-old president’s memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” and “poor.” Haley said in a statement Thursday that, “Joe Biden should take a mental competency test immediately, and it should be shared with the public.” Her call came after Special Counsel Robert Hur announced he wouldn’t prosecute Biden, despite finding that the president “willfully” retained classified information, posing “serious risks to national security.”

ONE KEY QUOTE:

“I’m well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing.”

— Biden defends himself after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report described him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.