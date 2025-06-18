GOP Louisiana state senator says he’s running for US Senate because incumbent Republican ‘sucks’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez announced a U.S. Senate bid, declaring in a campaign video that he is “running for the U.S. Senate because Bill Cassidy sucks.”

The video highlights old footage of Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, noting that he voted to convict President Donald Trump. Cassidy voted to convict after the House impeached Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

However, the Senate vote happened after Trump left office, and it ultimately fell short of the threshold necessary for conviction.

“Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate,” Miguez declared in a Tuesday post on X that features the campaign video. “I’m running because the American Dream is worth fighting for – and DC phonies forget that. Bill Cassidy betrayed our state, our President, and our principles.

“As your next Senator, I won’t bend. I won’t break. I’ll stand with President Trump. And I’ll never stop fighting to put America First. Bill Cassidy had his shot. He missed. I won’t,” the Republican state lawmaker’s post reads.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cassidy’s campaign for comment.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, who is also targeting Cassidy for ouster, announced a U.S. Senate bid last year.

The Bayou State’s next U.S. Senate election will be held in 2026.

Cassidy has served in the Senate since 2015. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, and before that, in the Louisiana state Senate.