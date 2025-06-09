GOP leadership unleashes fury on Dem governor ahead of blockbuster congressional hearing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Republican leadership slammed Democratic Gov. Tim Walz ahead of a blockbuster congressional hearing addressing sanctuary city policy this week.

GOP Whip and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer wished Walz “good luck” before the former vice presidential candidate is set to testify alongside Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.

“From hurling outrageous insults against ICE agents to offering a multitude of taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens in Minnesota, Tim Walz’s immigration agenda can be summed up easily: pro-illegal alien, anti-Minnesotan,” GOP Whip Emmer told Fox News Digital.

“If Tim Walz thinks he will be able to defend his abysmal record before Congress, then he’s even more of a buffoon than I thought. I only have one thing to say to Timmy as he heads to Washington this week: GOOD LUCK.”

HANDFUL OF HOUSE DEMOCRATS JOIN REPUBLICANS IN SANCTUARY CITY CRACKDOWN

Emmer paired his comments to Fox News Digital with a new video slamming Walz’s various immigration policies titled “Protecting Illegals, Not Minnesotans: That’s the Walz Way.”

The three “sanctuary governors” will face a barrage of questions from members of the committee this week, as anti-ICE riots raged in Los Angeles over the weekend and the Trump administration continues to ramp up deportations across the country.

Though the term “sanctuary city” is not legally defined, illegal immigrants will flock to the mainly Democrat-led regions to reduce the likelihood of deportation. Sanctuary cities often refuse Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests for information, like arrests or releases, and typically deny ICE detainer requests to hold jailed illegal migrants beyond their release date.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS SLAM NEWSOM, BASS FOR LETTING LA BURN WITH RIOTS AMID TRUMP IMMIGRATION BLITZ

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky, said in a media advisory for the upcoming hearing that “The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens.”

“Sanctuary policies only provide sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens.” Comer explained. “Former President Biden created the worst border crisis in U.S. history and allowed criminal illegal aliens to flood our communities.”

“The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement.”

‘SICK PUPPY’ TIM WALZ SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ON DEMS’ 2024 TICKET, TRUMP SAYS

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz but did not receive a response.

