GOP Leader McCarthy backs parents, voters who tossed three San Francisco School Board members out

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., came out in support of San Francisco residents who overwhelmingly approved of a vote Tuesday to recall three of the city’s school board members.

“Parents are standing up to have their voices heard,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Over the past two years they have watched liberal school boards in their communities prioritize renaming schools over re-opening classrooms.

“School boards have used ‘equity’ and ‘social justice’ as an excuse to discriminate and lower standards for children. This is exactly what the San Francisco School Board did and why three of their members were recalled in a landslide,” McCarthy continued.

Critics asserted that school board President Gabriela Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins pushed progressive politics rather than act in the best interest of children during the pandemic. According to the San Francisco Department of Elections, voters agreed.

“Last night’s results follow the clear message Virginia parents sent last November and the outcry that House Republicans have heard from constituents across the country: parents deserve a say and children deserve a quality education,” McCarthy continued.

“This is why House Republicans have made education a major pillar in our Commitment to America, including a Parents Bill of Rights that protects parental rights and pushes for curriculum transparency. We want kids to strive and succeed, not be stifled by disrupted learning and politics in the classroom. This is what we will continue to fight for because children’s education must be a national priority,” the Republican leader added.

Critics of the school board members being recalled include Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who said in a statement after the recall vote: “The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else. San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well.”