GOP leader Kevin McCarthy gets Jan. 6 committee interview invitation

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, invited House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday for a voluntary interview.

“If he has information he wants to share with us and is willing to voluntarily come in, I’m not taking the invitation off the table,” Thompson said during an interview with ABC News.

“If Leader McCarthy has nothing to hide, he can voluntarily come before the committee,” Thompson added.

McCarthy, who spoke to former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, told local CBS affiliate KBAK that he didn’t “have anything to add” regarding the House committee’s investigation and maintained that he has been very public about that day and has nothing to hide.

Last week, the committee asked Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Scott Perry, R-Pa., for voluntary cooperation with their probe into the events leading up to the riot. Both members of Congress declined the requests.

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives,” Perry tweeted at the time. He went on to suggest that the committee is an attempt to distract from the “abject failures” of the Biden administration.

The committee issued subpoenas to several other Trump associates, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.

Bannon was charged after failing to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee and for not handing over requested documents in the face of the committee’s subpoena, according to the Justice Department.

On Dec. 13, the House committee voted 7-0 in favor of recommending Meadows for prosecution for criminal contempt of Congress after he refused to testify before the panel. The next day, the House of Representatives voted 222-208 in favor of a similar resolution and sent the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.