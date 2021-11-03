GOP lawmakers urge DC Health Dept. to walk back threat to revoke medical licenses of firefighters, EMS

A group of House Republicans have sent a letter to the Washington, D.C. Health Department asking them to walk back the threat of revoking medical licenses of firefighters and EMS workers who don’t submit to a coronavirus vaccination.

In the letter, Republican Reps. Andy Harris, Madison Cawthorn, Jeff Duncan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ronny Jackson urged the health department in the nation’s capital to allow exemptions to emergency workers who choose to be unvaccinated and to back down on a threat to take medical licenses from those who haven’t complied by September 30.

Jackson and Harris are both medical physicians.

“Rather than proceed with the blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandate currently slated to take effect at the end of the month, we urge you to amend the policy to allow exceptions for individuals demonstrating existing natural immunity and also suggest you consider implementing a regular testing regime as an alternative to vaccination,” the letter reads.

The Republicans explain in the letter that the potential loss of emergency workers could pose a threat to the safety of residents in the district.

“As Members of Congress who must regularly travel to and work in Washington, D.C. we are concerned with the effect COVID-19 vaccination policies announced by your office may have on emergency services in the district, specifically among D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS),” the letter states. “Failure to amend the currently planned policy is likely to create a staffing crisis for licensed health professionals in the District, which includes firefighters and other first responders. Such a staffing shortage, in addition to creating a personal hardship for these courageous public servants, would constitute a direct threat to the public health and safety of D.C.”

Explaining that natural immunity from the coronavirus is significantly stronger than vaccine immunity, according to multiple studies, the Republicans said they “respectfully urge” the D.C. Health Department “to immediately amend the COVID-19 health care workers vaccine mandate to exempt FEMS employees who can provide proof of natural immunity and to consider allowing the unvaccinated to continue their employment subject to routine COVID-19 testing.”

The D.C. Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.