GOP lawmakers slam Biden for Ukraine trip, neglecting East Palestine, southern border: ‘They can keep him!’

Republican lawmakers from the House and Senate criticized President Biden’s unannounced trip to Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday and said it shows Biden is more interested in Ukraine than the crisis at the border or the release of toxic chemicals into the air and water in East Palestine, Ohio.

“When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware. When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Biden’s admin says everything is fine,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“So on Presidents Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine. He ditched America’s interests since the start of his presidency. They can keep him!” he said.

Freshman Senator Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., added to the mounting Republican criticism in a tweet Monday by saying, “If you want to understand why so many Americans are frustrated right now: Biden is in Ukraine before Ohio.”

“This is incredibly insulting,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-S.C. tweeted on Monday. “Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war.”

“I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” she said.

In another tweet, Greene noted that the president has yet to visit Ohio following the train derailment earlier this month that led to a toxic chemical scare that still as residents worried about their health.

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day,” Greene stated. “He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war.”

“We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late,” she said.

Biden’s trip comes just days before the one-year anniversary of Putin’s invasion. During his remarks, Biden said he will be announcing later this new sanctions on Russia and new deliveries of more military defense for Ukraine, including artillery, ammunition and air surveillance radars to protect against aerial bombardments.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., who sits on the House Foreign Affairs committee, criticized Biden’s trip while and his mishandling of the souther border crisis.

“Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America,” he stated in a tweet Monday.