GOP lawmakers rally around Trump admin for massive nightclub raid targeting illegal immigrants

Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., responded to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) major bust at an illegal nightclub in his district on Sunday that resulted in over 100 illegal immigrants being arrested.

The state has become a hub of illegal immigration-related activities, including the presence of Tren de Aragua in cities like Aurora. In this case, not only were people detained, but pink cocaine and firearms were also confiscated by the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division. The DEA said many arrested will soon be bound for deportation. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted to X that the venue is “frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists.”

“Yesterday’s raid in Colorado Springs was the Trump administration following through on their promise to the American people that illegal aliens have no place in our country. Federal law enforcement, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department were able to work together to apprehend these dangerous criminals to help ensure that our communities are safe,” Crank told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Law enforcement in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District takes immigration enforcement seriously. Gov. Polis and the Colorado state legislature should follow suit,” he continued. Crank introduced a House Resolution earlier this month expressing support for President Donald Trump’s legally challenged use of the Ailen Enemies Act to transport alleged MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members out of the country, as the groups have been classified as foreign terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., also praised the law enforcement crackdown done on Sunday, as he’s introduced legislation hoping to increase local coordination between federal and local authorities – as he argues that current state sanctuary policies make comprehensive immigration enforcement difficult.

“This admin is fighting to make Colorado safe again. Thanks to this raid, we are one step closer,” Evans said, also saying that Colorado’s sanctuary policies are causing the state to generate “headlines as ground zero for the country’s most dangerous criminals.”

Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he is “focused on making Colorado safer for everyone, and that includes cracking down on illegal drugs and firearms. We await the details from the DEA and federal government on this action,” according to KRDO.

In videos posted of the operation, U.S. Postal Service and IRS agents are seen arresting illegal aliens at the nightclub, showing the Trump administration using a whole-of-government approach to carrying out deportations.

Specifically, a U.S. Postal Service inspector and an agent with IRS Criminal Investigations were seen with alleged criminals in their custody.

DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz previously said Colorado has become “ground zero for some of the most violent criminals in America,” including Tren de Aragua’s leadership, Denver 7 reported.

In January, there was a similar nightclub takedown in Adams County, Colorado, which resulted in 50 illegal immigrant arrests, including alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

