GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Capitol protest organizer after claim they helped plan march

Three Republican members of Congress have been linked to the planning of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., that led to rioting at the U.S. Capitol building.

In a livestreamed video on Dec. 28, rally organizer Ali Alexander – also known as Ali Akbar – can be seen naming Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala. as co-architects of the event.

“I was the person who came up with the Jan. 6 idea with Rep. Gosar, Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep. Andy Biggs,” Alexander said in the video, which was reported by The Intercept. “We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting so that who we couldn’t lobby, we could change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body hearing our loud roar from outside.”

The original video has since been taken down, but it was archived by reporter Jason Paladino.

According to The Intercept, Alexander made similar statements in videos streamed on Dec. 21 and 29 that have also been removed.

Brooks and Biggs denied being involved with Alexander in statements from their respective offices.

“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point – let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest on January 6,” a Biggs spokesperson said in an email to Fox News. “He did not have any contact with protestors or rioters, nor did he ever encourage or foster the rally or protests on January 6. He was focused on his research and arguments to work within the confines of the law and established precedent to restore integrity to our elections, and to ensure that all Americans – regardless of party affiliation – can again have complete trust in our elections systems.”

Brooks’ office made a similar statement to The Intercept, claiming the congressman spoke at the rally because he was invited by the White House.

“Congressman Brooks has no recollection of ever communicating in any way with whoever Ali Alexander is. Congressman Brooks has not in any way, shape or form coordinated with Ali Alexander on the January 6th ‘Save America’ rally. Congressman Brooks spoke at the ‘Save America’ rally at the invitation of the White House (the invitation was extended the day before), not anyone else.”

Gosar’s office declined to comment on the matter. He has publicly supported Alexander’s efforts on social media, calling him “a true patriot working his butt off for America” in a November tweet. On Dec. 30, he tweeted that he would “be in DC with @ali and the rest of America.

Fox News reached out to Alexander, but he did not immediately respond.