GOP lawmakers demand Hunter Biden’s communications with Obama White House

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent letters to the White House and the National Archives Thursday asking for records regarding Hunter Biden‘s communications with the White House during the Obama administration, when his father served as vice president.

“Hunter Biden’s connections throughout the Russian sphere of influence have now become especially relevant in the fast-moving and developing Russian war in Ukraine,” the 14 GOP members wrote.

The letters, first obtained by the New York Post, were addressed to Dana Remus, who serves as counsel to President Biden, and David Ferriero, who is the head archivist at the National Archives.

“If the Russian government is attempting to influence American policy in Ukraine by exploiting Hunter Biden’s connection with his father — the President of the United States — the American people deserve to know it,” they continued.

The members pointed out how the Russian government recently slapped sanctions on Hunter Biden but none of the other Biden children, which they said “raises questions about his connections to Russia.”

“The payment of $3.5 million to Hunter Biden or a company associated with him by Elena Baturina, a Russian businesswoman and former wife of former Mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov, has raised the attention of the United States Senate and demonstrates Hunter Biden’s previous dealings with the Russian political class,” they added.

The members of Congress raised questions regarding whether Hunter Biden is profiting from his father’s position as president and potentially endangering the United States by opening Biden’s family up to exploitation.

Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation for potential violations of tax, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws through his business relationships abroad. He has yet to be charged with a crime related to the investigation and has denied any wrongdoing.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.