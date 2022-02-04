GOP lawmakers call for investigation into Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, with one senator demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel.

Republicans from both chambers of Congress slammed “Biden, Inc.” for the lack of transparency in the first son’s Chinese dealings that involved companies linked to the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in a statement to Fox News Digital demanded Garland appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

HUNTER BIDEN, FORMER BIDEN AIDE INVESTED IN CHINESE COMPANY TIED TO COMMUNIST PARTY, NBA CHINA

“The Attorney General should immediately appoint a special counsel to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Communist China,” Blackburn said. “Joe and Hunter have been long intertwined with Beijing and profited off shady business deals with the CCP.”

“Hunter Biden’s firm even helped a Chinese company with a $3.8 billion cobalt mine purchase, and invested in a company with ties to high level CCP officials,” she continued. “Biden inc. must provide a list of the foreign business deals they’ve been involved in and come clean with the American people.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said that when he and fellow Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa “released a report in Sept. 2020 revealing extensive financial transactions between the Biden family and individuals connected to the CCP, we knew that information was just the tip of the iceberg.”

“While more information about Hunter Biden’s questionable financial arrangements have come to light since then, the full extent of Biden Inc.’s financial entanglements with the CCP has yet to be uncovered,” Johnson continued. “Senator Grassley and I are continuing our oversight efforts despite the Biden administration’s lack of transparency and potential cover-up.”

House Republican leadership also slammed the Biden administration, with Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana saying the “Biden Administration’s appeasement of China is dangerous, and the entanglements that people close to or directly in the Administration have with the CCP are alarming.”

“In fact, just this week, House Democrats have a bill on the floor that gives billions to UN slush funds that have sent American taxpayer dollars directly to the CCP,” Scalise continued. “Full investigations into these practices are needed, and House Republicans will be conducting rigorous oversight when we take back control of the House.”

“The American people deserve to know if Hunter Biden still holds a stake in Harves,” House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York told Fox News Digital. “Right now, President Biden is attempting to ram through legislation that will put the interests of the Chinese Communist Party ahead of the United States of America.”

“The American people deserve to know if it is because of Hunter Biden’s illegal and unethical business dealings with CCP. It is appalling that a president’s immediate family member could be a puppet for the CCP, and still, no special counsel has been called,” she continued. “This is corruption at its finest.”

Other prominent House Republicans weighed in, with Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan telling Fox News Digital it’s “no wonder President Biden is so weak on China, one of the biggest threats to America and the world, his own son is profiting from his close ties to the CCP.”

“Hunter Biden’s ties to foreign countries are not only concerning, but dangerous to our national security,” McClain said. “We need some transparency from the White House on what foreign entities the Biden family continues to profit from.”

An explosive FOX Business report in January published emails that showed Hunter Biden’s private equity firm held a stake in a company run by a Chinese executive with ties to officials at some of the highest levels of the Communist Party of China.

Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, emailed him in March 2017 breaking down the ownership interests of Rosemont Seneca Advisors, which included a 5% stake in Harves Amusement Parks and ownership in Harves Sports and Entertainment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harves Century Group, which has backing from the state-owned China Development Bank, is headquartered in Shenyang, China, and is the parent company of multiple U.S.-based Harves affiliates, including Harves Investment Group (HIG), Harves Global Entertainment and Harves Sports. Harves Century’s website says the chairwoman is Jenglan Shao, which is revealed to be Zhang’s mother, according to Francis Person’s 2015 email to Hunter Biden. Person served as an adviser to then-Vice President Biden from 2009 to 2014 and was a “special assistant” to Biden in the Senate.

It is unclear what her background is or whether she is an American citizen, but her name comes up on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) website as a maxed-out donor to Person’s failed 2016 campaign against then-Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C. Zhang also was a maxed-out donor to Person’s campaign. Schwerin and Hunter Biden both donated $2,700.

The Republicans’ comments came ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games that kick off Friday amid the ongoing state-sponsored Uyghur Muslim genocide.

The White House did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital. Neither the Department of Justice nor Hunter Biden’s attorney responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.