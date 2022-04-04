GOP lawmakers blast Hunter Biden Secret Service detail’s $30k monthly rent for mansion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Republican lawmakers blasted first son Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail after it was revealed it was shelling out $30,000 per month in rent for a mansion.

ABC News reported on Monday that the Secret Service detail protecting the president’s son has, for over a year, been shelling out the five-figure rent for the Malibu mansion near the $20,000 per month mansion where Biden has been residing.

The Secret Service often rents properties near its protectees as part of security operations, so the arrangement isn’t unprecedented, but the high cost required to protect Hunter Biden still left many Republicans stunned.

“Secret Service paying over $30K per month for Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden. The luxury rental property has ‘gorgeous ocean views,’ according to its listing,” Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks of Indiana tweeted.

California Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and former House Oversight Committee chairman, quipped the “cost of protecting” Biden was now “being shared by Big Tech, the mainstream media” and, now, the American taxpayers.

The property was selected by the Secret Service for its location near the Malibu mansion Biden has been living in for over a year, according to ABC News.

The revelation comes amid a probe into the president’s son’s taxes that continues to compound.