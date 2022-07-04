GOP group working to elect Republicans at state level says economy remains focus for voters ahead of midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive positions, insists the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on abortion is not the main issue voters will carry with them to the ballot box in the upcoming midterm elections.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview over the weekend, Andrew Romeo, communications director for the RSLC, outlined the group’s mission and particular focuses on state legislative races ahead of the midterm elections.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn federal protections for abortion granted in Roe v. Wade and return the issue to the states, Romeo insisted that internal findings from the RSLC suggested there will be little to no effect on the midterm elections as Americans remain laser focused on the economy.

“The reality is we found that it won’t do a whole lot,” Romeo said. “The reality is, Joe Biden and his state-allied Democrats have destroyed the economy and they’re going to be held accountable for November is races up and down the ballot. What we’re seeing is voters’ top issue is the economy. They want elected representatives at the state level that will push back on Joe Biden’s economic policies.”

“Not only is the economy the most important issue, but our findings showed that voters overwhelmingly trust Republicans on the economy,” he added.

Describing specific areas of focus by the RSLC ahead of midterm elections, Romeo said there are “three buckets” that certain states fall into depending on what is needed most in each region of the country.

“We’re trying to defend the Republican majorities in places where we have majority legislatures,” he said. “Big states for that are places like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire [and] Michigan.”

Romeo said the RSLC is putting support behind races in states where a Republican majority could arise should economic conditions in America continue to worsen. “That’s states like Colorado, there would be opportunities to flip chambers there, and Minnesota, where we hold the Senate currently but are going to go after the House this fall,” Romeo said.

The RSLC is also looking to “make some gains in liberal strongholds,” Romeo said, describing states like Nevada and Maine where Democrats control both legislative chambers while voters who “want change” are “tired of seeing their state legislatures mimic Joe Biden’s failed economic policies.”

“It’s important to note that we kinda go into this election cycle with a limited amount of places to pick up because Republicans, historically, have been so strong at the state legislative level,” Romeo said, providing additional context behind the targeted areas of focus.

Romeo also touted a six-figure ad campaign from the RSLC earlier this year that targeted the Biden administration and those who regret voting for him, saying he believes the advertisements are “working.”

“We launched an ad campaign throughout the last couple of months that was called the Biden Remorse ad campaign,” he said. “Basically, what we’re doing is, targeting Biden voters in these Democrat states who regret voting for Joe Biden, who are upset that they’re paying record high gas, who are upset they can’t afford their groceries, who are upset their communities aren’t safe anymore.”

Those ads ran in seven Democratic-controlled states – Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Washington State – and directed voters to a website, bidenbuyerremorse.com, where they could sign up to receive updates from the RSLC on how to participate in their state’s legislative races.

Across the political spectrum, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), in a statement shared with Fox News, insisted Americans are “alarmed” over the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and state-level Republican politicians who are “declaring open season on our fundamental rights.”

Gabrielle Chew, vice president of communications for the DLCC, insisted the issue will impact the upcoming elections.

“The court’s antiquated, politically-transparent decision strips women of the right to control their own bodies and will lead to unnecessary death,” Chew said. “This decision caters to a hyper-vocal, fringe minority and not the eight in 10 Americans who support the legal right to abortion, while opening the door to attacks on the right to contraception and marriage equality.”

“State Democrats will respond to this attack on our freedom to decide if and when to have a family by turning out voters in droves come this November,” she added.

Other national campaign committees, including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), are also warning of the ruling’s effects on the midterm elections.

“Today’s decision dramatically escalates the stakes of the 2022 elections, and we’re making sure Americans have the tools they need to channel their anger into action,” said Christie Roberts, executive director for the DSCC.

Tim Persico, executive director for the DCCC, has said the stakes for the November elections “couldn’t be higher.”

Biden’s approval has continued to plummet as Democrats in several battleground states, both at federal and state levels, attempt to retain or pick up seats and shy away from widespread economic woes faced by Americans across the country.

Amid record inflation and gasoline prices, partnered with his rocky withdrawal from Afghanistan and his handling of the crisis along the southern Border, Biden has witnessed his approval among Americans decline greatly.