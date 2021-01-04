GOP group targets 21 vulnerable House Dems who helped Pelosi win speakership

The day after the 117th Congress was sworn in and Democrat Nancy Pelosi narrowly re-elected as House Speaker, a leading super PAC that backs House Republicans is taking aim at potentially vulnerable Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Congressional Leadership Fund on Monday announced they’re spending five-figures to run digital ads in 21 congressional districts against Democratic lawmakers who on Sunday supported Pelosi’s re-election.

PELOSI REMINDS LAWMAKERS OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASK REQUIREMENTS AFTER DAY ONE CONTROVERSIES

“When liberals like Pelosi push their radical agenda, we know who to blame,” the narrator in the spots says.

Rather than expanding their majority, the Democrats lost around a dozen seats in November’s elections, and the party holds a 222-211 majority in the chamber over the GOP. One House election in New York State has not been called yet, and a heavily GOP district in Louisiana is vacant because Republican Rep.-elect Luke Letlow recently died from COVID-19.

Among the 21 Democrats targeted in the spots are Reps. Ron Kind of Wisconsin, Cheri Bustos of Illinois, Haley Stevens of Michigan, and Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, who is the incoming Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair.

The party of the incumbent president has lost, on average, approximately 25 House seats in the midterms elections, so the Republicans will be looking to regain the majority in the chamber, which they lost in the 2018 midterms.

SENATE REPUBLICANS FACE ANOTHER TOUGH MAP IN 2022

“Every lawmaker who supported Nancy Pelosi either by name or by cowardly hiding behind a vote of ‘present’ is directly responsible for enabling Pelosi and all of her dangerous agenda,” leadership fund President Dan Conston said.

Conston predicted that “Democrats will spend the next 24 months of their short-lived majority explaining why they sold out to Nancy Pelosi and the socialist left.”