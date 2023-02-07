GOP contrasts majority agenda with Biden’s ‘failed far-left policies’ ahead of State of the Union

House Republicans held a press conference ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, contrasting the majority’s agenda to Biden’s “failed far-left Democrat policies.”

The president “must answer for his failed leadership” said House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York in her opening remarks, highlighting the GOP agenda during the first weeks of the 118th Congress.

“In just the first few weeks, we have re-opened the people’s house, defended America’s energy security, protected the sanctity of life, deferred to Joe Biden’s IRS army, put an end to Joe Biden’s COVID-19 power grab and established select committees to address the Chinese Communist Party’s malign influence and the weaponization of the federal government,” Stefanik continued.

The lower chamber Republicans convened ahead of the president’s Tuesday’s address to Congress, vowing to hold the President accountability with their new House majority.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Ind., expects “dizzying spin” from Biden this evening, bashing his efforts to tamp down record inflation during his first two years in office.

“American families are struggling to pay for their groceries and maxing out their credit cards,” said Emmer. “This is not economic success.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., highlighted the president’s failure to address the opioid crisis and the fentanyl coming through at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We’re working on legislation right now dealing with the Chinese spy balloon. There are four different committees involved,” Scalise said in response to a question from Fox News Digital.

Several members attended the press conference, including Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Colo., Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union to Congress Tuesday evening.

The White House has said Biden is expected to explain in his address a strategy to “reassert America’s leadership around the world,” as his administration grapples with the fallout from the spy balloon.

The president’s remarks will be followed by a speech from newly-elected GOP Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders who will deliver the Republican response.