GOP congresswoman-elect thinks this will get Dems to support concealed carry

An incoming Republican congresswoman from Colorado has a lighthearted proposal on how to get Democrats to accept the concealed carry of firearms.

“Democrats should think of concealed carry as masks for our guns,” Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, 33, tweeted Thursday. “Maybe then they’d support it!”

The entrepreneur-turned-congresswoman, who describes herself as “the mom who told Beto ‘Hell no, you’re not takin’ our guns,’” said she’s the first mother to be elected to represent her district.

She also owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill, where employees are “armed with firearms and fries,” according to a video on its website. It’s located in Rifle, Colo.

Other parts of Boebert’s Twitter feed show her posing alongside Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., while holding a rifle wrapped in images of the American flag, holding up a congressionally issued copy of the Constitution, and knocking Democrats from around the country for their positions on a range of disputed issues.

She also pledged to “vehemently oppose anyone who comes between the American people and the Second Amendment.”

Last month, she reportedly asked the Capitol Police for permission to carry her Glock on the House floor once she takes office, which is allowed for lawmakers under certain conditions, but not for the general public.

She’s been photographed carrying the weapon holstered on her hip during campaign events throughout the 2020 election season.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has defended lawmakers’ carrying of weapons in the wake of a 2017 shooting attack against lawmakers and aides practicing on a Virginia ballfield in 2017. A gunman wounded five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., during the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.