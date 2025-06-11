GOP congressman ‘remains concerned’ over ICE operations in deep blue state

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., said he has concerns about the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Golden State.

“I remain concerned about ongoing ICE operations throughout CA and will continue my conversations with the administration—urging them to prioritize the removal of known criminals over the hardworking people who have lived peacefully in the Valley for years,” the congressman said in a post to X on Tuesday morning.

In the same thread, the Republican condemned the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

“I support the First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but the violence and vandalism happening in Los Angeles is unacceptable and I stand with our law enforcement officers working to protect people and regain control over the situation,” he wrote.

The congressman represents a highly competitive district in central California. Cook Political Report currently ranks the 2026 race as “Lean Republican” in his district.

CalMatters reported in March that ICE may have been conducting operations in the Central Valley. Tens of thousands of arrests have occurred since Trump took office, as the administration is seeking to execute mass deportations. Meanwhile, southern border crossings have taken a nosedive.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is currently facing a goal of 3,000 daily arrests of illegal immigrants, which includes those facing criminal charges and convictions. As for the unrest itself, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to the area, which has set up a major dispute between him and California leaders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a Tuesday post to X, “Trump doesn’t care about protecting Californians. He’s militarizing our state & provoking chaos.”

“Illegal aliens invaded America. The government of California aided and abetted that invasion. Violent mobs, incited by California leaders, attacked ICE officers to keep them from removing the invaders,” White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller posted to X on Monday. “California officials refused to send the police to rescue the ice officers, hoping the rioters would succeed in shutting down ICE raids. This is an organized insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.”

Valadao and other members of the California Republican delegation signed onto a resolution in the House, led by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., slamming the riots in Los Angeles.

“Peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but vandalism, looting, violence, and other crimes are not. Protecting public safety shouldn’t be controversial, which is why I am leading the California Republican delegation in a resolution to support law and order as we continue to see unrest,” Kim said in a statement on Tuesday. “I hope Governor Newsom can come together with President Trump to stop the riots, lower the temperature, and keep our communities safe.”

“Let’s be clear: the riots escalated before the National Guard was sent in and were enabled by California’s soft-on-crime policies – peddled for years by Governor Newsom, Sacramento, and local prosecutors – that have allowed for lawlessness and endangered public safety of hardworking Californians,” the Republican congresswoman continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE and the White House.